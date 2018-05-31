BOSTON (CBS) – They say glasses make people look smarter and now there is research to back it up.

Scientists from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland looked at data from about 300,000 people to study the genetics behind intelligence.

They discovered that those with higher intelligence were 30% more likely to wear glasses or need contact lenses.

Smarter people were also less likely to have certain chronic health problems like high blood pressure and depression and were more likely to live longer.