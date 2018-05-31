  • WBZ TVOn Air

PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) – Users of the popular cell phone navigation app Waze frequently use a feature to alert other drivers that a police officer is in the area. One New Hampshire police department has decided to have some fun with the tool.

Pelham Police posted a pair of screenshots Thursday showing how they respond to Waze alerts that show an officer’s location.

“I am actually parked at Muldoon Park….watch your speed and drive safe,” an officer responded on Waze in one case.

“I am here…. Drive safe everyone,” another response told drivers.

On Facebook, the department said it was all in good fun.

“People frequently try alerting other motorists when officers are doing speed enforcement by using the Waze App,” police posted. “We encourage it as long as it gets people to slow down. Our officers have some fun with it too.”

