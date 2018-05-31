SUDBURY (CBS) – Parents, students and staff will see extra police officers at Curtis Middle School in Sudbury Thursday, a day after a serious threat was reported.

Sudbury police said the threat “was reported to have been made by a student involving a firearm.” But investigators determined overnight the student had no credible access to guns.

Parents got an email around 10 p.m. Wednesday alerting them to the investigation, but no additional details were given about the nature of the threat, until police issued a news release Thursday morning, announcing that the school would be open for classes as scheduled Thursday.

A heavy police presence is expected at the school all day long as a precaution.

“Given the progress of the investigation at this point, we are confident no threat exists involving said investigation,” police said in their statement. “Although students and staff are safe, we will have a police presence to reassure students, parents, and staff.”