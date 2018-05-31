BOSTON (CBS) – On their first full day of deliberations, jurors found former English High School dean Shaun Harrison guilty of shooting a 17-year-old student in the head and nearly killing him three years ago.

Harrison was on trial for drug and gun charges for the 2015 incident on Magazine Street in Boston. He was found guilty on all counts.

Sentencing is scheduled for Friday morning. The most significant charge of armed assault with intent to murder is punishable by a maximum of 20 years in jail.

Victim Luis Rodriguez testified during the trial that Harrison, a minister and high school dean, was his trusted mentor. Prosecutors said Harrison was also a drug dealer and a slump in sales may have motivated him to shoot Rodriguez.

Rodriguez suffered a broken jaw, paralysis to the left side of his face and 50 percent hearing loss in the attack.

Harrison has since been fired from his job at English High School.