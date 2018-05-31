BOSTON (CBS) — There’s been a whole lot of talk about how little fun it is to be a Patriot from a lot of non-Patriots this offseason.

But Bill Belichick doesn’t care what people on the outside think of his organization.

The Patriots head coach talked with the media ahead of the team’s OTA session at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, and was asked about comments made by Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson. Despite beating the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, Johnson has been more interested in bashing the Patriots organization over the last four months.

We’re sure Belichick has heard what Johnson thinks about his methods of running a football team, but he wasn’t about to give Johnson the time of day on Thursday.

“Yeah, we’re focused on what we’re doing, trying to get better and taking each day we can to try to improve our football team. Not really focused on what everybody else is doing,” said Belichick.

Johnson isn’t the only Eagle bashing the Patriots, either. His fellow offensive lineman, Brandon Brooks, took aim at the Patriots because he doesn’t think it would be much fun to play in New England.

Having fun doesn’t matter to Belichick either. To him, winning is fun.

“We feel what’s important to us is to win. So that’s really what we’re trying to do,” he said.

Belichick wasn’t a curmudgeon for the entirety of Thursday’s media availability. He did crack a smile when a reporter asked about Wesleyan lacrosse’s National Championship win (he responded with “Cardinal pride”), and had an even bigger smirk when asked about Bon Jovi’s enshrinement in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“Yeah, it was about time,” he said with that painful looking smile.