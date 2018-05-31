SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (CBS) – Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney has revealed his 2016 vote for president.

Romney, who is now running for Senate in Utah, said he voted for his wife, Ann Romney.

“I wrote in the name of a person who I admire deeply, who I think would be an excellent president,” the Republican U.S Senate candidate told the Deseret News and KSL-TV editorial boards. “I realized it wasn’t going to go anywhere, but nonetheless felt that I was putting in a very solid name.”

It’s no surprise that the 2012 Republican nominee for president didn’t vote for Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump. Romney called Trump a “phony” and a “fraud” during the 2016 campaign, and blasted the future president’s lewd comments on the “Access Hollywood” tape.

Hitting on married women? Condoning assault? Such vile degradations demean our wives and daughters and corrupt America's face to the world. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 8, 2016

Trump has called Romney was a “loser” who “choked like a dog” in his unsuccessful White House bid. But Romney has avoided sharp criticism of Trump since he began his latest run for office, and Trump offered his full endorsement in a tweet.