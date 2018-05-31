BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker wants to hear the full story behind two psychologists’ decision to release a convicted sex offender who’s been in prison for 41 years.

The psychologists examined 70-year-old Wayne Chapman earlier this year and recommended he be released from MCI-Shirley, where he’s been held since 1977. Chapman was sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping two boys from Lawrence. When Chapman finished his sentence in 2007, prosecutors fought for a civil commitment to keep him locked up as “a sexually dangerous person.”

But this year, when he petitioned for a review, two psychologists the state considers experts said he’s no longer a danger. Under current law, the Department of Corrections must release him.

Last week, attorney Wendy Murphy filed an emergency petition with the Supreme Judicial Court in an attempt to keep Chapman locked up.

The Boston Herald then filed a public records request to get the two psychologists’ reports released. But when they were made public Wednesday, the reports were heavily redacted. A Superior Court Judge ordered the documents to be re-released Friday without the redactions, except when the victim’s names are mentioned.

Baker wants the full story behind the psychologists’ decisions made public.

“I think the idea that a report by two people, expert or not, is all it takes for somebody like him to get back in the community is a problem,” he told reporters Thursday. “I believe that the recommendation here, which is he is no longer a danger, which is based on his physical condition and not on his state of mind, is enormously problematic.”

Chapman’s attorney, Eric Tennen, said his client is “far removed” from offending again.

“He has a lot of medical conditions where he is not even suitable to live by himself,” Tennen told WBZ-TV last week.

The governor said his administration will file legislation soon that requires anyone who is civilly committed can’t be released without going back before a jury or a single judge.

“He should remain in jail. I don’t think Mr. Chapman should be released ever,” Baker said.