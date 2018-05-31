  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Northboro Police, School Threat

NORTHBORO (CBS) – Extra officers are at a Northboro high school Thursday a day after a message threatening a shooting was found on a bathroom stall.

The threat was found inside Algonquin Regional High School around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. A school resource officer was notified.

Police in Northboro and Southboro are investigating the incident. Both departments are working closely with the school district.

A graduation rehearsal scheduled for Thursday has been moved to Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the threat is asked to contact police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s