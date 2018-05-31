NORTHBORO (CBS) – Extra officers are at a Northboro high school Thursday a day after a message threatening a shooting was found on a bathroom stall.

The threat was found inside Algonquin Regional High School around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. A school resource officer was notified.

Police in Northboro and Southboro are investigating the incident. Both departments are working closely with the school district.

A graduation rehearsal scheduled for Thursday has been moved to Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the threat is asked to contact police.