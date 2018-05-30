Eziah is an intelligent, funny and energetic boy of Hispanic and African-American descent, who loves to laugh and makes friends easily. One of his favorite activities is building with Legos and he has an impressive imagination. Eziah also enjoys computers, puzzles, playing outside, riding a bike and swimming. Eziah thrives when he receives positive attention, praise and support.

Legally freed for adoption, Eziah will do best in a family of any constellation that can provide him with structure, love and attention. Eziah’s social worker believes that he will thrive in a family where he will either be an only-child or the youngest child in the home. A family should be open to helping Eziah maintain contact with his younger siblings in Massachusetts who have been adopted.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.