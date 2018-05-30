BOSTON (CBS) — A mother and young boy were rescued by Boston firefighters after a Roxbury home went up in flames Wednesday night.

A dramatic photo of the child dangling between his mother in a third-story window and a firefighter on a ladder reaching out to him was captured by a Boston Herald photographer.

Both of them, along with the assisting firefighter, were transported to an area hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation. They are expected to be okay.

According to the Boston Fire Department, flames engulfed the second and third-floors of the Woodward Park Street multi-family home around 8:15 p.m.

Marion Parrish was a witness. “I went over there, and I noticed that there was a lady and a baby up on the third-floor and she was screaming,” she said. “She put the baby outside the window because the smoke started to come out the window.”

Response to 6 Woodward Park St Roxbury at approx 8:14 pm for a report of a building fire. Fire showing on arrival. 2nd Alarm ordered. pic.twitter.com/KWvgZYraTI — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 31, 2018

About 10 people in total are displaced.

Deputy Fire Chief Michael Doherty estimated that there was about $500,000 done in damages.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.