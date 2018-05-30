BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have added a little organizational depth at first base following their surprising release of Hanley Ramirez last week.

The team signed veteran first baseman Adam Lind to a minor league deal on Tuesday (as first reported by NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich). A 12-year big league veteran, Lind will report to the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox.

Lind, 34, signed with the New York Yankees over the offseason and was released during spring training. He returned to New York in April, but was released again last Friday. He hasn’t played in the majors this season, hitting a pair of homers while batting .241 in 16 games in Triple-A. He also played eight games for New York’s High-A team, hitting .302 with three homers.

Lind is a .272 hitter over his career with 200 homers, playing nine seasons for the Toronto Blue Jays and one season each with the Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals. Last season, Lind hit .303 with 14 home runs and 59 RBIs in 116 games for the Nats.

Thanks to his near-decade with the Blue Jays, Lind has played 56 games at Fenway Park, hitting .294 with eight homers and 11 doubles in Boston.

While it’s not a very flashy signing, Lind will give the Red Sox an emergency option at first base and some veteran depth at the position in the organization.