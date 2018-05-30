CONCORD (CBS) – A Concord police officer came to the rescue of a young boy who was choking on a piece of candy during the town’s Memorial Day ceremony.

Sgt. Jeffrey Young led the honor guard during the Monday festivities. While the ceremony ended, Young noticed that 4-year-old Connor Orpik was choking.

Young jumped into action. He struck Connor’s back several times, and a ball of candy that had obstructed his airway flew out of his mouth.

“I took him in my hands, put his face down in my hands as we’re trained, and delivered three quick back blows,” Young told WBZ-TV. “I turned him back over to assess his breathing, found he still wasn’t exchanging air at the time. So I turned him back over, gave him three more back blows, and at that time there was a small peppermint disc candy that came flying out.”

Connor’s family was relieved that Young was nearby.

“I didn’t even see [Young] coming. I was focused and he came right from my blind side and swooped right in and didn’t hesitate a minute and knew exactly what to do,” said dad Nicholas Orpik.

“It felt a little like an eternity,” he continued. It was “our first big scare.”

After the ordeal and a few tears, Connor was back to himself. As an award for his bravery, he even got to wear a police officer’s hat and ride around in a fire truck.

Connor also had a message for his hero: “Thank you Sgt. Young!”

Young credits his annual CPR training, part of which focuses specifically on infants and kids. He encourages everyone to get certified, so they’re ready to help.