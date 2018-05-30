CONCORD (CBS) – A Concord police officer came to the rescue of a young boy who was choking on a piece of candy during the town’s Memorial Day ceremony.

Sgt. Jeffrey Young led the honor guard during the Monday festivities. While the ceremony ended, Young noticed a 4-year-old boy who was choking.

Young struck the boy in the back several times, and a ball of candy that had obstructed the child’s airway flew out of his mouth.

Firefighters checked the boy and cleared him to go home with his parents.