BOSTON (CBS) — Ky Bowman is heading back to school.

The guard has withdrawn from the upcoming NBA Draft and will return to Boston College.

“It was a positive experience to go through the NBA Draft process, workout for teams, and receive valuable feedback,” Bowman said, via Boston College’s website. “I am excited to continue to pursue my dream of playing in the NBA and I know Boston College will help me achieve my goals. I can’t wait for summer workouts with my teammates as we prepare to take the Conte Forum court in November.”

This is great news for the Eagles, as Bowman finished second on the team with 17.6 points per game during his sophomore season. He hit 42 percent of his shots and 36 percent of his three-point attempts.

Bowman was second on BC only to junior forward Jerome Robinson’s 20.7 points per contest. Robinson is remaining in the NBA Draft after his strong season, which included a First Team All-ACC nod. He is projected to be a late first-round pick at the June 21st NBA Draft.

With Robinson and Bowman leading the way, Boston College went 19-16 last season and made their first post-season appearance since 2011. The Eagles fell to Western Kentucky in the opening round of the NIT.