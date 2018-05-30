CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A gas station clerk was shot during a robbery in Cambridge early Wednesday morning.

Police say the clerk confronted two people who stole a bottle of water at Richie’s Shell on Cambridge Street just before 4 a.m.

“A suspect retrieved a bag from a vehicle and pulled out a firearm and shot at the clerk, who was grazed in the foot,” police said in a statement. “The vehicle fled in one direction and the shooter fled on foot. “

The clerk was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

There have been no arrests at this point in the investigation.