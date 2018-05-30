  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cambridge, Local TV

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A gas station clerk was shot during a robbery in Cambridge early Wednesday morning.

Police say the clerk confronted two people who stole a bottle of water at Richie’s Shell on Cambridge Street just before 4 a.m.

cembridge Clerk Shot After Confronting Thieves Who Stole Bottle Of Water

Richie’s Shell on Cambridge Street. (WBZ-TV)

“A suspect retrieved a bag from a vehicle and pulled out a firearm and shot at the clerk, who was grazed in the foot,” police said in a statement. “The vehicle fled in one direction and the shooter fled on foot. “

The clerk was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

There have been no arrests at this point in the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s