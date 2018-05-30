CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Police say two women are under arrest after they almost hit a police officer with their getaway car after shoplifting Wednesday.

According to the Cambridge Police Department, the 23-year-old women were at the CambridgeSide Galleria Mall when police first tried to stop them around 5:30 p.m. Instead of stopping, the driver drove toward the officer, nearly taking him down.

A short police chase followed. The women abandoned the car and continued to run away before they were arrested near Webster Avenue.

Cambridge Police have identified the woman as Tiara Hunter of Dorchester and Dominic Walker of Roxbury. They will be charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Although the driver’s side mirror of the car made contact with the officer’s arm, he was not seriously injured.

Neighbors who live in the area told WBZ-TV, one of the women had run down an alley, hopped a gate, then barged onto a back porch and into an apartment building to avoid arrest.

“I saw cops running, cruisers flying, and jumping fences, asking everybody if they saw anybody running,” described resident, Debbie Furtado.

The white Kia the women were driving had Maine license plates.

Police said they shoplifted about $1,200 worth of merchandise.