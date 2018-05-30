GRAFTON (CBS) — A AAA driver is being cited with saving an elderly couple from their burning home in Grafton Wednesday.

Norman Strom said he was passing by when he noticed smoke coming out of the garage attached to a Millbury Street home. When he went to alert the people inside, he discovered they didn’t know about the fire yet. “They were sitting on their couch, thinking nothing of it,” he said.

Randall Rixham owns the house. He was not home, but his in-laws, both 86-years-old, were.

“He knocked on the door, my in-laws had no idea that it was burning, they were at the opposite end of the house,” said Rixham.

Strom, a former volunteer firefighter, was driving through town around 12:30 p.m., headed to help someone who was locked out of their car.

“I had to go in and get them out because they wouldn’t come out because they didn’t think it was nothing wrong until they saw the smoke,” he said.

Rixham is impressed that Strom even helped to get the cat out. Strom admitted the cat was “more stubborn.”

Engine 4 and Car 1 worked this building fire today on Millbury Street in Grafton. 4 Alarms were transmitted and there were no serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/EQX1Uyj8Eb — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) May 30, 2018

The house is a complete loss.

According to the State Fire Marshall, the fire appears accidental. It started in the garage where welding equipment was stored, and that may have contributed to the spread.

Despite it all, Strom didn’t think much of his actions. “It’s just something I do every day, helping people out is just what people should do.”