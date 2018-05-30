WRENTHAM (CBS) – Police are making a public appeal to find the person responsible for abandoning five kittens on the side of Route 495.

The 3-to-4 week-old kittens were found in a “steaming hot” carrier by Good Samaritans and turned over to animal control.

“If you are the one who dumped these innocent little kittens on the side of 495, turn yourself in or get the help you obviously and desperately need,” Wrentham police wrote on Facebook Wednesday. “Also. . . if you know who did this, you’re just as guilty if you’re silent. . . someone knows about five little kittens that ‘disappeared.’”

Police said the kittens “were facing certain death” if the Good Samaritans had not spotted them. Those commenting on the department’s post were outraged.

“What kind of people could leave those poor helpless animals to die?” one person wrote.

The animals have been dubbed “The 495 5.” They’re now in a foster home, being syringe-fed kitten formula.

Anyone who is interested in adopting the kittens can email kpanimalrescue@gmail.com