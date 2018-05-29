BOSTON (CBS) — Central Catholic pitcher Steve Hajjar has been named the Gatorade Massachusetts Baseball Player of the Year.

The lefty flamethrower, who throws 90-plus on the mound, has helped lead the Raiders to a 12-4 record this season. He’s 2-1 on the mound with a 0.26 ERA, striking out 41 batters in 27 innings. He’s also a skilled first baseman, hitting hitting .350 at the plate.

The 6-foot-4 North Andover native hopes to hear his name called next Monday during the MLB Draft, but has also committed to Michigan.