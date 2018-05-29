BOSTON (CBS) — Whether they played for the Patriots or not, there are a handful of folks out there taking shots at the New England Patriots this offseason.

But at least one former Patriot is defending his old team. Linebacker Shea McClellin, who was on the Patriots’ roster the last two seasons but didn’t play last year due to concussions, had some nice things to say about his brief time in New England. The former linebacker said he had an “absolute blast” in a Tweet on Tuesday:

Since I’ve been asked so much, yes my time in New England was fun! I had a absolute blast. Everyone has their own unique experience and it might not turn out the way they would like but for me it was special. pic.twitter.com/MLipiJApPn — Shea McClellin (@mcckshea) May 29, 2018

Solid use of the Larry David GIF by McClellin, who also had no complaints about his experience with the Patriots when he recently talked with ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

“It was awesome, first year we won the Super Bowl, can’t complain about that,” said McClellin. “Just meeting all the guys in the locker room, that’s going to be the biggest thing I’m going to miss, that’s for sure. It’s a great locker room culture in New England. Everyone is so close there, it’s just something special. You can just tell because it transfers to the field.”

McClellin paints a much different picture than that of former linebacker Cassius Marsh, who said he didn’t have any fun with the Patriots and criticized Bill Belichick for how he tried to use him. Marsh, who was released by the team after playing in nine games and now plays for the San Francisco 49ers, said his experience in New England almost made his retire from football.

Philadelphia Eagles Lane Johnson has also taken aim at the Patriots this offseason as he takes a victory lap following Super Bowl LII. He’s talked more about the Patriots than actually winning the Super Bowl, criticizing them for being a “fear-based” organization made up of a bunch of robots.

While one player who didn’t work out and another who takes extreme joy in ragging on a team he beat have a lot of mean things to say about the Patriots, they seem to be in the minority in terms of how people actually view the franchise. Goes to show what happens when you work your backside off to make the team.