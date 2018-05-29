Comments
LYNNFIELD (CBS) – A Market Basket tractor-trailer jackknifed on Route 1 South Tuesday morning, causing a major backup.
The crash happened just before 10 a.m. near the Lynnfield Tunnel. Massachusetts State Police said there were injuries.
All southbound lanes had to be shut down after the tractor-trailer rolled onto a guardrail and began leaking fuel. Police said a heavy duty tow truck was headed to the scene.
Route 1 southbound traffic is being diverted at the tunnel.
No further information was immediately available.