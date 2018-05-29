LYNNFIELD (CBS) – A Market Basket tractor-trailer jackknifed on Route 1 South Tuesday morning, causing a major backup.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. near the Lynnfield Tunnel. Massachusetts State Police said there were injuries.

#MAtraffic Rte 1 SB traffic being diverted at Lynnfield Tunnel. Tractor trailer rolled onto guardrail and is leaking fuel from saddle tanks. Heavy duty tow truck en route. pic.twitter.com/RjQNSWgLQo — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 29, 2018

All southbound lanes had to be shut down after the tractor-trailer rolled onto a guardrail and began leaking fuel. Police said a heavy duty tow truck was headed to the scene.

Route 1 southbound traffic is being diverted at the tunnel.

No further information was immediately available.