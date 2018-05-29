  • WBZ TVOn Air

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS/AP) – A man died in what appears to be a tragic accident at a mall in Rhode Island.

He fell off an escalator on the third floor of the Providence Place Mall and landed on the floor of the food court below around 10:45 p.m. Monday

The man was rushed to the hospital with severe head injuries, but he died.

His name has not been released. Police said he was 45 years old and from Pawtucket.

Investigators told WPRI-TV there’s no indication that the man jumped or was pushed. They believe it was an accident, but they will review surveillance video.

