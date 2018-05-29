BOSTON (CBS) — Mookie Betts will miss his third straight game for the Red Sox.

Betts is out of the lineup again Tuesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays as he deals with left side tightness, which he first experienced before Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

Andrew Benintendi will take Betts’ spot atop the Red Sox lineup, with Brock Holt once again in right field. Here’s the full lineup that Boston manager Alex Cora is sending out against Jays righty Marco Estrada:

1. Andrew Benintendi, LF

2. Xander Bogaerts, SS

3. Mitch Moreland, 1B

4. J.D. Martinez, DH

5. Rafael Devers, 3B

6. Dustin Pedroia, 2B

7. Brock Holt, RF

8. Sandy Leon, C

9. Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

— Rick Porcello, RHP

Estrada (2-5, 5.40 ERA) has allowed 12 homers in 55 innings this season, the sixth-most in the American League. Bogaerts, Moreland, Martinez and Bradley Jr. have each taken Estrada deep in their careers, and with a warm night in Boston, baseballs could be flying out of Fenway Park on Tuesday.

Porcello (6-2, 3.74 ERA) is looking to bounce back from his worst outing of the season when he allowed six runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks last Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays. In April, he held the Jays to three runs while striking out nine over seven innings of work, earning a no-decision in a 4-3 Red Sox loss.