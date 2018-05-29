  • WBZ TVOn Air

WELLESLEY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts commuter train has struck and killed a man trespassing on tracks.

Massachusetts Bay Transit Association police say the male victim was struck on the rails near Wellesley Square Station around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The train on the inbound side of the Worcester Line has been terminated, and delays are expected throughout the evening.

Transit police and the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating and say foul play is not suspected.

