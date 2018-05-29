  • WBZ TVOn Air

GEORGETOWN (CBS) — A man has been taken into custody after he led police on a pursuit Tuesday evening.

Steven Chaffee, 39, of Edgartown, was arrested by State Police around 6 p.m after he prompted a police chase and tried to run away when he crashed the car.

According to State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio, Stoneham Police initiated the chase and State Police joined on Route 95 north in Lynnfield.

Additionally, Chaffee was driving a stolen 2015 Dodge Journey S.U.V., said Procopio.

policechasecartowedx Man Arrested After Police Chase On I 95

An SUV is towed from I-95 following a police chase (WBZ-TV)

Troopers deployed a tire deflation device to try and end the chase. Shortly after, Chaffee lost control of his S.U.V., crashed into another car on the highway in Georgetown. He tried to get out of his car and run away but was stopped by a K9 unit.

Chaffee was taken to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport to be treated for minor injuries he sustained during his arrest.

He will be charged with failure to stop for police and other charges.

