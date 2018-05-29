METHUEN (CBS) – Hundreds of roosters are set to be euthanized after being taken from a massive cockfighting ring in western Massachusetts.

Authorities seized nearly 400 birds from a Northhampton property last week and brought them to the MSPCA-Nevins Farm in Methuen. The roosters have to be housed separately to keep them from attacking each other, and will be put down.

“The kindest thing we can do for the vast majority of these birds is to humanely euthanize them,” MSPCA Nevins-Farm Adoption Director Mike Keiley said in a statement. “The roosters cannot be rehabilitated—all we can do now is spare them the brutal and bloody fate that awaits them in the ring.”

The MSPCA is hoping that 100 hens and 45 rooster chicks can eventually be put up for adoption.

Cockfighting is illegal but persists in an underground fashion, the MSPCA says.

The Nevins Farm barn is closed to the public while the birds are there, but adoptions of other barn animals should not be affected.

Police discovered the birds after raiding buildings at the Ravenworld Greenhouses on Florence Road in Northhampton. They have not yet said if anyone has been arrested.