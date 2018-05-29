BOSTON (CBS) – If you plan to use the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston this weekend, MassDOT wants you to be aware of some changes.

Pike traffic will be reduced to two lanes in each direction starting Friday at 9 p.m. between the old Allston-Brighton toll area and the Prudential Tunnel.

The eastbound on-ramp from Cambridge Street and Soldiers Field Road will also be shut down and the Exit 20 westbound off-ramp to Brighton and Cambridge will be closed intermittently.

Everything will re-open at 5 a.m. Sunday.

MassDOT says the weekend changes are part of a “dry run” of traffic logistics that they will use later this summer during the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge replacement project.

The state will replace the westbound side of the bridge Thursday, July 26 to Saturday, August 11.