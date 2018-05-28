  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Gary Brode, WBZ-TV
Gary Brode, Sidney Krow, Worcester

WORCESTER (CBS) – Friends and family held a vigil Monday at Worcester’s University Park to remember a 16-year-old who was murdered over the weekend in the city’s first fatal shooting since 2016.

Worcester police have not identified the victim, but several friends tell WBZ-TV Sidney Krow was killed.

sidney krow They Took My Brother: Vigil Held For Murdered Worcester Teen

Sidney Krow (Photos via Facebook)

Tafar Lewis, Krow’s friend and one of the organizers of the vigil, sayid “they took my friend, they took my brother. It hurts a lot.”

“He was a good warm-hearted kid,” Lewis recalled. “He love playing basketball, he loved music.”

Worcester police say the victim and four other men were walking home when someone opened fire around Holland Road and Main Street. The shooter then got into a car and drove off.

worcesterstreet They Took My Brother: Vigil Held For Murdered Worcester Teen

A teen was shot and killed near Holland Street in Worcester on Saturday (WBZ-TV)

Krow was taken to the hospital where he died.

Lewis says, “he [Krow] wasn’t no gang member, no nothing. He wasn’t about violence. If he was seeing something happening he’ll just go home.”

worcester sign sidney krow They Took My Brother: Vigil Held For Murdered Worcester Teen

A sign at the vigal for Sidney Krow (WBZ-TV)

Police have not found the shooter. At this point, police say they don’t have a motive and have very little information leading up to the shooting.

