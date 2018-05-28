BOSTON (CBS) — We’re heading into a particularly bad tick season and many people are looking for ways to protect themselves from the disease-carrying critters.

Now a new government study finds that insecticide treated clothing may help do the trick. The insecticide, permethrin, is used to treat head lice and scabies.

Researchers at the Centers for Disease Control found that ticks placed on clothing pretreated with permethrin were more likely to become sluggish, fall off and were less capable of biting.

Experts say the amount of insecticide applied to clothing is unlikely to be harmful, so if you work outdoors or you’re going to be in an area where you’re likely to encounter ticks, it might be a good option.

Other ways to reduce your exposure to ticks is to avoid wooded or high grass areas, walk in the middle of trails, use DEET insect repellents, and check your body and clothing for ticks after being outdoors.