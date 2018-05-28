CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Police are warning women to be on alert after an alleged assault attempt at a Massachusetts Institute of Technology fraternity house.

Authorities alerted students that early Sunday morning, a woman sleeping on an upper floor of the Phi Kappa Theta house called police to report that she woke up to an unknown man touching her leg. He ran away and police were unable to find someone matching his description inside the fraternity house at 229 Commonwealth Ave in Boston.

“I’ve been here for 5 years and I feel pretty safe,” said senior Dou Dou as she waited for a bus on the MIT campus.

She is one of many students talking about campus safety after the alleged assault attempt.

“Usually I feel it’s really safe,” Dou said. “I live in a dorm and there are security guards and everybody has to check in.”

“When things happen, they happen so frequently it seems it’s like I don’t have a long enough lag period to be alarmed that it happened again,” graduate student Andrea Lehn said.

“We’ve had minor incidents like these and the procedure is always more or less the same,” graduate student Mukarram Tahir said. “We received an email from MIT explaining the details of the situation and after that some advice on how you can avoid getting into similar situations.”

Police at MIT are still searching for the suspect related to the incident. In the meantime they’re urging everyone to take precautions like locking windows and doors.

Police are also reminding students, “if you see something, say something.”