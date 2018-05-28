  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (AP) — State Treasurer Deb Goldberg is warning Massachusetts residents to be on the lookout for scammers pretending to have unclaimed property from the state.

Goldberg’s office oversees the program that seeks to reunite residents with forgotten savings and checking accounts, un-cashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, and the contents of unattended safe deposit boxes.

But Goldberg said that fake documents are being sent out claiming to be from her office as part of an attempt to scam residents.

She said state officials will never tell people to pay money — whether for processing fees, tax payments, or otherwise — when searching unclaimed property or filing a claim.

The searches are free at the Treasury’s official unclaimed property website: http://www.findmassmoney.com/

In 2016, the Goldberg’s office warned of a similar scam.

