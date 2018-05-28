  • WBZ TVOn Air

TISBURY, Mass. (AP) — A stranded ferry off the shore of Martha’s Vineyard carrying dozens of people has been towed to safety.

The Cape Cod Times reports the Ava Pearl lost propulsion a quarter-mile from shore Sunday. The Ava Pearl makes seasonal trips from Rhode Island to Martha’s Vineyard.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the boat was towed with 75 people on board, and that no injuries were reported.

ri fast ferry stranded credit maria metters 7 Ferry Loses Power Off Of Marthas Vineyard

A Rhode Island-based ferry was stranded off of Martha’s Vineyard (Photo Courtesy: Maria Metters)

The Ava Pearl is owned by Martha’s Vineyard Fast Ferry, a North Kingstown, Rhode Island, company that runs the service from that town.

The tug boat brought the Ava Pearl to a port in Tisbury.

