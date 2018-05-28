BROCKTON, Mass. (CBS/AP) — A double shooting in Brockton killed one person and sent a second to the hospital overnight.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at the Madrid Square Condos shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Plymouth County District Attorney identified him as 31-year-old Jamari LeBlanc of Brockton.

A second man was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center with unspecified injuries. His identity is not being released at this time.

According to the D.A., the shooting does not appear to be random.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)