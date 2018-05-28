  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Paul Burton
Filed Under:Dorchester, Local TV, Paul Burton, Vietnam Memorial

BOSTON (CBS) — From the raising of the flag and parade in Dorchester to moments of prayer and reflection in West Roxbury, Memorial Day was felt and marked all throughout the city in different ways, but all with the thoughts of loved ones who made the ultimate sacrifice.

At the Dorchester Vietnam Veterans Memorial ceremony, one particular family could not fight back the tears.

”It brings me as close as I can get to him,” Steven McCarthy said. McCarthy’s big brother Robert McCarthy was killed in Vietnam. He was born and raised here in Dorchester.

burton Name Of Dorchester Man Killed In Action Finally Added To Vietnam Memorial

Robert McCarthy died while serving in Vietnam. (WBZ-TV)

But for some unknown reason, his name was omitted when the memorial was built back in 1986. But thanks to the family’s persistence, it has now been added. On Monday for the first time, his name was called.

dorchester memorial name Name Of Dorchester Man Killed In Action Finally Added To Vietnam Memorial

Robert McCarthy’s name, now added to the memorial. (WBZ-TV)

“It’s very special because it’s been a long time and this is where we are from,” McCarthy said.

The family calls this ground their scared place of peace.

