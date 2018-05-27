GLOUCESTER (CBS) – A New Hampshire firefighter died Saturday during a SCUBA diving accident in Gloucester.

On Sunday the Swanzey Fire Department announced the death of Lt. Benjamin Tatro. He was described as a skilled rescue diver with the department’s water rescue task force.

“We join the Tatro Family in grieving the loss of our Brother and friend who had been so deeply involved in the Swanzey community for his entire life,” the Swanzey Fire Department posted.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

The exact details of the diving accident were not released.