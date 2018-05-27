  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMInstinct
    9:00 PMInstinct
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMSports Final
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Red Sox, MLB, Mookie Betts, Red Sox Injuries

BOSTON (CBS) — Mookie Betts was a late scratch for the Red Sox on Sunday, and he probably won’t play on Monday either.

Boston’s best hitter is considered day-to-day with left side tightness, the team announced ahead of their 7-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves. Manager Alex Cora said the injury did not occur in a previous game, but during Betts’ pregame warmups.

“It was actually today from what he did inside right before the game when he was getting loose,” Cora told reporters. “He felt tight. Somebody came up and got me and I went to see him and was like, ‘Hey, you’re not playing today.’ Let’s see how it goes, let’s see how he feels tomorrow and we go from there.”

Cora said Betts probably won’t play on Monday when Boston opens a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Betts has been crushing the baseball this season, leading baseball with a .359 average to go with his 17 homers (tied for the AL lead) and 37 RBIs.

With Betts sidelined on Sunday, Boston moved Andrew Benintendi from left to center and had him bat leadoff. Jackie Bradley Jr. moved from center to right, and Blake Swihart played left field and hit seventh. Red Sox outfielders went 2-for-9 with a pair of walks in Sunday’s loss.

 

Comments
  1. NFLQHDTV.COM (@nflqhdtv) says:
    May 27, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    Last year I paid a lot of money for NFL & NCAAF network. NEVER AGAIN ! now I am watching NFL online via (Y) NFLQHDTV .COM (Y) , It’s the best tv broadcaster this year :) :) :)

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s