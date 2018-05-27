BOSTON (CBS) — Mookie Betts was a late scratch for the Red Sox on Sunday, and he probably won’t play on Monday either.
Boston’s best hitter is considered day-to-day with left side tightness, the team announced ahead of their 7-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves. Manager Alex Cora said the injury did not occur in a previous game, but during Betts’ pregame warmups.
“It was actually today from what he did inside right before the game when he was getting loose,” Cora told reporters. “He felt tight. Somebody came up and got me and I went to see him and was like, ‘Hey, you’re not playing today.’ Let’s see how it goes, let’s see how he feels tomorrow and we go from there.”
Cora said Betts probably won’t play on Monday when Boston opens a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Betts has been crushing the baseball this season, leading baseball with a .359 average to go with his 17 homers (tied for the AL lead) and 37 RBIs.
With Betts sidelined on Sunday, Boston moved Andrew Benintendi from left to center and had him bat leadoff. Jackie Bradley Jr. moved from center to right, and Blake Swihart played left field and hit seventh. Red Sox outfielders went 2-for-9 with a pair of walks in Sunday’s loss.
