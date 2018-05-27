BOSTON (CBS) — You probably don’t need any extra hyping up ahead of a Game 7, but the Celtics released a pre-game video just in case.

A trip to the NBA Finals is on the line as Boston gets set to host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals at TD Garden. The team Tweeted out the following video, narrated by Donnie Wahlberg, in advance of the winner-takes-all tilt:

This is our time. We will NOT bend the knee. #CUsRise pic.twitter.com/gisYjaiRxM — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 27, 2018

It’s been clear all postseason that the Celtics won’t be intimidated by anyone, and that holds true as they look to dethrone LeBron James as the King of the Eastern Conference (he’s looking to go to the NBA Finals for the eighth straight season). The video makes a solid Game Of Thrones reference when it says this young group doesn’t “bend the knee” for anyone standing in their way, and that includes King James, who is averaging 33.3 points per game over the first six games of the series.

“We’re ready for the challenge,” head coach Brad Stevens said pre-game. “I think we’ve seen over and over with this group that we have guys that are built for that.”

The Celtics are 10-0 at home this postseason, and are actually 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 7.