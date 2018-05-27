BOSTON (CBS) — A pre-race ceremony was a tribute to fallen Yarmouth officer Sean Gannon before the Run to Remember on Sunday.

Thousands of runners participated in the half-marathon and 5-mile events to honor all first responders who have died in the line of duty.

Gannon was serving a warrant on a career criminal when he was shot and killed April 12. The two police officers that died as a result of the Boston Marathon Bombing were also honored.

The Yarmouth Police Chief is one of the people holding the finish line ribbon @wbz pic.twitter.com/IqJ5rrKxqx — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) May 27, 2018

“He chose to be a remarkable police officer — the best in the business,” said Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Fredrickson about Gannon. “Further [he was] a canine officer who was there for the call for help when his brother officers needed him and was savagely murdered.”

Gannon’s police cruiser was also retired.

Many local police departments competed as teams to win bragging rights and a donation to a charity of their choice.

This is the 14th annual event.