NEW YORK (AP) — Gronkowski has completed his first official workout since arriving in the United States ahead of his expected start in the Belmont Stakes.

The colt breezed four furlongs in 47.99 seconds at Belmont Park on Saturday for Chad Brown, who has taken over training duties from Europe-based Jeremy Noseda.

gronkowskicreditequuisphotography Gronkowski (The Horse) Preparing For US Debut In Belmont Stakes

The horse named Gronkowski. (Photo Credit: Equuis Photography)

Gronkowski has been in the U.S. a couple of weeks. The colt, named for New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, has four wins in six starts in Britain. The human Gronkowski has purchased an interest in the colt that missed the Kentucky Derby because of a slight infection.

gettyimages 685599994 Gronkowski (The Horse) Preparing For US Debut In Belmont Stakes

Rob Gronkowski (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Gronkowski is being pointed toward the June 9 Belmont, where Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Justify will try to become horse racing’s 13th Triple Crown winner.

Brown says the colt came to him in outstanding condition and shows the signs of being a very good racehorse.

