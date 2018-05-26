  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMLucky Dog
    12:30 PMPet Vet Dream Team
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Massachusetts Beaches, Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, Memorial Day Weekend

BOSTON (AP) — Memorial Day weekend means many Massachusetts state beaches and spray decks are opening up for the summer.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation says many waterfronts and spray decks will be open across the state starting Saturday.

The department says lifeguards will be on duty on the weekends only at the popular inland and ocean beaches. It will begin staffing many waterfronts seven days a week starting in late June.

It says it also plans to open deep water pools and wading pools in June.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s