BOSTON (AP) — State officials say they’ll be cracking down on bars that over serve patrons this Memorial Day weekend.

Treasurer Deb Goldberg said the state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission will be focusing enforcement over the holiday weekend on bars in summer communities that have been most identified as the last bar to sell alcohol to a convicted drunk driver.

She says the commission has been working with local police departments to identify these high-risk locations. Goldberg says bars that continue to serve alcohol to individuals who are very intoxicated puts other drivers at risk and can lead to increases in other criminal activity.

Her office says alcohol is involved in 40 percent of traffic crash fatalities and that well over 50 percent of drunken driving arrests originate at bars.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

