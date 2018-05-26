  • WBZ TV

By Paul Burton
Filed Under:Duxbury, Local TV, Paul Burton

DUXBURY (CBS) – Calm seas in Duxbury made for a very popular Memorial Day Weekend getaway for many families.

“It’s just a wonderful day. It’s nice to get back out in the summer,” Jennifer Batson told WBZ-TV as she headed to the beach Saturday.

Duxbury was one of several towns hit hard by a series of devastating winter storms that destroyed homes and beaches.

duxbury flooded driveway duxbury harbormaster pic1 Duxbury Beach Park A Welcome Start To Summer After A Brutal Winter

The driveway of a home on King Caesar Road in Duxbury in January 2018 (Photo credit: Duxbury Harbormaster)

“There were four major storms that came through. One of them was basically a hurricane that came through. The beach all the way down was destroyed. People have waited a long time to get back here right now, first glimpse of summer, you can see it fills right back up,” Dana Baptista of Duxbury Beach Park told WBZ.

Sue Chase says she plans to come every weekend this summer after a very long winter.

“The rocks were up everywhere. In fact, the handicap ramp is gone. They are rebuilding all of that now. It took a toll, it really did,” Chase said.

Don Norris is still cleaning up his home after part the seawall gave way in the last winter storm.

‘”When we hit those four storms in a row, that just beat us up and the last one was the worst,” Norris said.

duxbury Duxbury Beach Park A Welcome Start To Summer After A Brutal Winter

Duxbury Beach Park. (WBZ-TV)

On Saturday the seven mile beach was filled with happy campers.

“We need this place on a nice relaxing day,” Chase said.

