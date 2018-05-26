May 26, 2018

For almost 35 years, WBZ TV Centro viewers have been able to enjoy a plethora of topics, including health, politics, education, entertainment and much more! Our commitment has been to bring you the latest information available on the topics that matter to you. Throughout the years, many of our loyal viewers have asked about the history of Centro.

After hosting/producing Centro for the last 22 years and after getting to meet a former Centro host a couple of months ago, we are able to give you some answers. On this special edition of our show, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with the very first Centro Host/Producer Cecilia Soriano. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro



CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!

Facebook.com/Yadires

Twitter: @YadiresWBZ

Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.