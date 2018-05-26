LANESBOROUGH, Mass. (CBS) – Several people were hurt or stung after a car full of bees crashed in the Berkshires.

A station wagon carrying hundreds of bees in boxes collided head-on with another car on South Main Street in Lanesborough Saturday afternoon.

According to the Berkshire Eagle, five people were hurt in the crash, including a 4-year-old boy, but none of the injuries appeared to be serious.

Police told the paper it appears the bees got loose in the station wagon and stung the driver just before the crash.

Several people were stung in the aftermath and cleanup as well, including a Lanesborough Police sergeant, according to the paper.