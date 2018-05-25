BOSTON (CBS) – Donations are pouring in after four Stoughton High School students were killed last weekend in an East Bridgewater crash.

Seventeen-year-olds Eric Sarblah, David Bell and Chris Desir, along with 16-year-old Nick Joyce, died Saturday when their car slammed into a tree on West Street Saturday afternoon.

The 17-year-old driver was seriously injured in the crash.

A GoFundMe page was established for the victims and families involved in the crash. Since it was created four days ago, the page has raised around $45,000.