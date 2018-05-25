Filed Under:Chris Desir, David Bell, Eric Sarblah, Local TV, Nick Joyce, Stoughton High School

BOSTON (CBS) – Donations are pouring in after four Stoughton High School students were killed last weekend in an East Bridgewater crash.

‘Worst Nightmare’: Four Teens Killed In Crash Were Stoughton High Students

Seventeen-year-olds Eric Sarblah, David Bell and Chris Desir, along with 16-year-old Nick Joyce, died Saturday when their car slammed into a tree on West Street Saturday afternoon.

allvictims Fundraising Page For Stoughton Students Killed In Crash Surpasses $40k

Eric Sarblah, Nick Joyce, David Bell (Photos courtesy of friends and family)

The 17-year-old driver was seriously injured in the crash.

A GoFundMe page was established for the victims and families involved in the crash. Since it was created four days ago, the page has raised around $45,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s