BOSTON (CBS) – Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer so here are some deals from WBZ-TV’s Summer of Savings.

This weekend there’s a chance to see some great artwork without spending any money.

The ICA is free for families this Saturday – as part of their monthly playdate series.

It’s set on Boston Harbor, so you can check out art with a view. The museum is also open, free for all, on Memorial Day.

For more information visit the ICA website.

Across town the Museum of Fine Arts will also be open free for all on Monday. The day includes special activities, like family art making, gallery tours, music, and film screenings.

You can find out more on the MFA website.

