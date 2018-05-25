Filed Under:Harvard University, Hillary Clinton, Local TV

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Hillary Clinton has implored a crowd at Harvard University to stand up for “truth, facts, and reason.”

The former Democratic presidential candidate, secretary of state, U.S. senator and first lady said Friday that American democracy is in crisis because of threats to the rule of law, the free press and free elections that are “undermining national unity.”

Clinton was at Harvard to accept the Radcliffe Medal for her leadership and human rights work. She called on audience members to do their part by voting and calling out fake news when they see it.

She also participated in a wide-ranging conversation with Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey that touched on negotiations with North Korea, inspiring a new generation of public servants and the current wave of student activism surrounding gun violence.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s