BOSTON (CBS) — Thousands of people from all over the country attended the opening night of Boston Calling in Allston Friday.

More than 54 performances from musicians and comedians will take place on three different stages at Harvard Stadium.

“The music has been awesome so far it’s just a great time,” said William Ohare from Webster, who was in attendance.

Gabrielle Baslia from Rhode Island said, “I would like to see Paramore, and I know everyone else wants to see The Hillers — everyone here is a big fan of The Killers.”

Big acts like The Killers, Eminem, and Jack White were called in for the festival’s ninth year, and its second at Harvard.

Last year’s complaints of long lines at bathroom and security checkpoints have prompted changes.

Other improvements to the event include about double the amount of food vendors, most of them local.

Games and areas to relax will keep the event going all weekend long.

Ming Haas from Boston explained, “Something like this, you’re more so going for the experience.”