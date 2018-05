BRAINTREE (CBS) – There’s a summer-like twist on the tendency for some New England drivers to hit the road without clearing the snow off their windshield.

Braintree police said on Thursday that they caught someone who was “driving with a sun shade over the window and was peering out the top.”

No! You are not a tank commander! Do not attempt to drive with a sunshade still on the windshield! #thisreallyhappened pic.twitter.com/QS8GfXB4Et — Braintree Police (@BraintreePolice) May 24, 2018

“You are not a tank commander!” police said.

The driver has been cited and police are warning everyone to take that sun shade down before driving.