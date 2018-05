BOSTON (CBS) – A truck crash in the O’Neill Tunnel is causing major delays for the morning commute.

#UPDATE overturned vehicle inside the tunnel is a box truck not a tractor trailer. Still only the left lane getting by inside the tunnel. @wbz pic.twitter.com/c9BJxj3vyv — Breana Pitts (@BrePWBZ) May 25, 2018

The box truck flipped on its side in the northbound side of the tunnel shortly after 5 a.m. just before Exit 23.

State Police said no one was hurt, but three lanes of traffic were closed for the cleanup.

Traffic is backed up for several miles on I-93 north.